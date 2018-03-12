Queer women are feeling the sting of the gender pay gap: report
The report has revealed a pay gap within the LGBTI community, with women earning on average 25 per cent less than men.
“I want young women who identify with any label under the bi umbrella to know that your sexuality is valid”
A young trans advocate in Australia has spoken out to mark International Women’s Day.
The comments were criticised by federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham and NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes.
The day before International Women’s Day a handful of women were inducted onto Victoria’s Honour Roll for Women. Trans activist Sally Goldner was one of them, marking the first trans woman to be honoured.
International Women’s Day champions women around the globe while looking at the prevalence of gender inequality and the issues that need to be tackled. We spoke to a handful of LGBTI women about the unique issues they face.