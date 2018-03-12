Senator Dean Smith announced as ambassador for PFLAG in Western Australia
“Western Australians who support marriage equality can be very proud of the success we’ve had here, but that was in large part because of PFLAG”
“Western Australians who support marriage equality can be very proud of the success we’ve had here, but that was in large part because of PFLAG”
The news comes after a tumultuous few days for LGBTI issues in Canberra.
A motion calling for all Labor MPs to vote for marriage equality seems destined to fail at the ALP’s national conference, which starts tomorrow. But the head of the party’s internal LGBTI group has said the only way to get the numbers in Parliament is for the Coalition to allow a free vote.
ACTING Labor leader Tanya Plibersek has called on her party to change its position on marriage equality from one with a conscience vote on the matter …
Gay and lesbian advocates have responded to the High Court’s decision that found the Commonwealth had no executive power to fund the National School Chaplaincy Program.
Outgoing Queensland Liberal Senator Sue Boyce has said that she believes Prime Minister Tony Abbott will allow a conscience vote on gay equality by the end of the year.
THE fate of Labor Senator Louise Pratt is still in doubt following the re-run Western Australian Senate election on Saturday. Pratt is a member of …
Though the election of Coalition leader Tony Abbott as Australia’s 28th prime minister has caused concern amongst some sections of the LGBTI community, marriage equality …
Aram Hosie is the partner of WA Labor Senator Louise Pratt. Let’s be honest. Given my partner is Labor Senator Louise Pratt, things would be …
A new LGBTI mental health counselling hotline is being rolled out in states across the country, with the latest installment going live in Western Australia. …