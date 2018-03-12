Lyle Shelton unwittingly promotes Sydney drag show after attacking it as “porn”
Drag queen Maxi Shield thanked Lyle for the event’s ongoing publicity.
Spokesperson Lyle Shelton has said the party will continue to fight same-sex marriage.
Shelton said he was drawn to politics after last year’s marriage campaign.
He might not want to read his Twitter mentions today.
“Today isn’t just a day to celebrate the Yes result; it’s a day to cackle wildly, glass of rosé in hand, as the No campaign retreats with its tail between its legs”
Other ballots were posted with dirt or glitter inside the envelopes, despite warnings early in the survey period that this would invalidate them.
A Yes supporter who appears in the new ad has said she was “devastated” to have her image used in the No campaign.
He said that people felt pressured by political correctness to say they had voted Yes when they had actually voted No.
A little schadenfreude to start the week.
The Christian lobbyist said a ‘yes’ result for equality wouldn’t be the end of the fight.