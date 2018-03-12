‘How to spot a gay’ checklist published by Malaysian newspaper
The checklist claims gay men are easy to identify because of their love of beards and branded clothing.
A competition has asked people aged 13 to 24 to create videos against “gender confusion” to prevent homosexuality and being trans.
Two women have been arrested and charged under Malaysia’s laws against homosexuality.
IN his feature film Pit Stop, director and co-writer Yen Tan brings to life in intimate detail a decade-long fascination with the lives of gay …
Members of the Malaysian Islamic Party have protested against singer Elton John’s performance in the country. The group had sought to have John’s concert banned, but …
The Malaysian government has begun holding seminars to help teachers and parents to spot signs of homosexuality in children, Reuters reports. The Teachers Foundation of …
A Malaysian MP has spoken out against the “levels of homosexuality” in his country and has called on the Government to open a gay ‘rehabilitation’ …
Malaysian opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim has been cleared of sodomy charges for a second time after a court found DNA evidence being used by prosecutors …
Two Malaysian states are planning to increase their penalties for homosexuality, just a week after organisers of a gay arts festival were forced to cancel …
The youth wing of the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) has called for the banning of Elton John’s tour in Kuala Lumpur in November because the …