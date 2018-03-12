Same-sex marriages cut short by terminal illness
The two couples were granted special permission to marry early.
“My first Mardi Gras encounter occurred accidentally when I was trying to cross Oxford St in 1981 and bumped into the parade”
“I want to send Valentines to couples who are married where one of the partners is trans, because they are still in a situation [where] the trans person can’t change their birth certificate”
Margaret River’s inaugural Margi Gras will feature the region’s first public gay wedding.
“Roz and Lainey’s marriage marks the start of a new chapter in their lives and a new chapter in the life of Australia”
Athletes Craig Burns and Luke Sullivan wed just after midnight.
“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife”
“We were always going to have a ceremony but to have it legalised is very special”
The couple have been together for 18 years.
The separated women were unable to divorce because Australia didn’t recognise their marriage.