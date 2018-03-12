“Praying the gay away nearly killed me”: call to end conversion ‘therapy’
“It took years of healing after leaving the program”
“It took years of healing after leaving the program”
“Indigenous LGBTI people have had to endure well-known Indigenous sports stars and some elders arguing that there is no place for homosexuality in Aboriginal culture”
Luke Antony will join singer Casey Donovan and actor and comedian Steven Oliver in representing R U OK? in this year’s Mardi Gras parade.
“It gave me the confidence to start the conversation, and reassured me that I didn’t need to have all the answers”
“When I was a teenager there was nothing for me to look up to except for trans people on Jerry Springer, and they were ridiculed”
A whopping 77 per cent of users surveyed said it left them feeling down.
For many LGBTI people the reality of Christmas can be very different.
More than 90 per cent said the postal survey had a negative impact on them, just as advocates warned it would.
Black Rainbow will offer micro-grants to LGBTI members of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community to host community-focused social events.
Advocates have called on the government to donate the remaining money to LGBTI services.