New NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian supports marriage equality
Adovcates in the LGBTI community have welcomed the new Premier’s pro-marriage equality position.
Labor’s Penny Sharpe has launched a counter petition to the anti-Safe Schools petition which attracted 17,000 signatures
The controversy over Safe Schools continues.
As we usher in a brand new year, the Star Observer reflects on some of the biggest LGBTI news stories of 2015 – from important law reforms to topics that had everyone talking.
ACON and Bobby Goldsmith Foundation welcomed the NSW Government’s removal of the co-payment of HIV medication.
THE Queensland Premier has joined her Labor counterparts in Victoria and NSW in declaring her support for the upcoming documentary about the lives of children with same-sex parents, Gayby …
Sydney’s Alex Greenwich and Newtown’s Jenny Leong talk to the Star Observer about their priorities for the gay community as “pink electorates” reject the major parties.
On the eve of the NSW state election, Premier Mike Baird talks to the Star Observer about why LGBTI voters should trust the Liberals but reasserts his opposition to marriage equality.
Coogee state Liberal MP Bruce Notley-Smith has represented his electorate since 2011. In that short time he has achieved much for the LGBTI community, but here he shares a personal story of his early days as a young gay man, set against the brackdrop of Sydney’s early Mardi Gras years.
Trevor Khan, a Nationals upper house MP, is one of five members of the NSW Parliamentary LGBTI Cross Party Working Group. Ahead of the NSW State Election on Saturday, he argues it’s important for politicians from across the spectrum to continue putting aside their differences in the name of LGBTI law reform.