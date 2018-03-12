‘Saying all women have particular body parts can feel isolating’: young trans person
A young trans advocate in Australia has spoken out to mark International Women’s Day.
Escorts, strippers, massage boys and cam girls are all normal people who deserve to be treated with dignity.
We need to be careful as gay men not to allow our ‘gay entitlement card’ to reproduce the sexism that permeates mainstream culture, writes Kristian Reyes.
Star Observer columnist Shannon Power is sick of gay men thinking it is acceptable to touch her inappropriately.