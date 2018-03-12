‘I think in time we won’t have to use the word gay anymore’: Mr Gay New Zealand
“Gay marriage will just become marriage”
With marriage equality still not a reality, David Francis is seeking a ‘husband’ to help draw awareness to the issue with a wedding photoshoot.
HIV-positive advocate Charlie Tredway was crowned My Gay New Zealand in Auckland over the weekend.
