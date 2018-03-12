Pop icon Britney Spears to receive prestigious award for supporting LGBTI rights
“I am proud to be an ally and I will continue to support equality and acceptance for all”
The latest in our Backstage Observer series with singer Greg Gould.
Dion will perform an arena show in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Brisbane in July and August.
The gay icon will hit the road for three years before retiring.
The Conservative MP’s response to #changethedate has gone over badly.
Give Me Life will be an ongoing and travelling club night that is curated with a lineup of fabulous artists.
The concert will feature songs from such classic musicals as Into the Woods, Gypsy, and Sweeney Todd.
“Mostly people are pretty fine, like beyond the death threats and all our emails being hacked every few weeks”
Same Love was the first song in the American top 40 to celebrate same-sex marriage.
Stefan Olsdal spoke with the Star Observer about sticking his middle finger up at homophobia around the world.