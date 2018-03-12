Australia’s new deputy PM once blamed gay people for the AIDS crisis
Michael McCormack has since apologised and says he no longer holds homophobic views.
The Libs and Nats for Yes website reiterates that marriage equality is only about extending the right to marry to same-sex couples.
Sources have said Turnbull has been wondering how he might convince his partyroom to back a conscience vote after the next election.
A new bill allowing same-sex couples to jointly adopt in Victoria was passed in Victorian Parliament’s lower house, despite no Liberal MPs voting in favour of it.