Weightlifting boss tries to block trans athlete from competing in Commonwealth Games
Laurel Hubbard is set to make history in the Commonwealth Games.
Laurel Hubbard is set to make history in the Commonwealth Games.
The pair held a sign reading: “Stop giving kids sex hormones, protect lesbian youth”.
“The fact we live in a country where we shut down the streets to celebrate diversity and tell young people that they live in a place that is inclusive is something I hope we keep doing”
“It has to be from the goodness of their heart”
The car will symbolise the police force’s commitment to diversity and their relationship with the LGBTI community.
“Sex parties do not benefit the general ratepayer”
The Statistics Minister blamed the move on “silly answers” from some people causing problems with the data.
“Ten years ago people weren’t ready for an athlete like myself, and perhaps some aren’t ready now”
The couple have been together for 18 years.
“I’m not against them getting married, as long as a bullet goes through their head the moment they kiss”