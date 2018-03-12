Community hero: Ann-Marie Calilhanna, photographer
“It’s important to document our history. If we don’t do it, no-one else will”
The stunning nude portraits feature trans men, men of colour, and men with disabilities.
With marriage equality still not a reality, David Francis is seeking a ‘husband’ to help draw awareness to the issue with a wedding photoshoot.
Her photographs of Sydney’s queer community are an institution, catch C.Moore Hardy’s work in all its glory at a massive exhibition at the Brenda May Gallery
This week in photos saw some great snaps from Star Observer’s photographers. Here are our highlights.
Art galleries and bookshops are currently awash with images of gay people in various states of undress. Benedict Brook finds out why someone would choose to take their clothes off for public consumption, explores the motivations of those behind the lens and asks where all the images of lesbians are.
Red Hot photographer Thomas Knights says some his red-headed models found it harder coming out as ginger than gay