Marriage equality may lead to a rise in same-sex parented families
Juan and Christian struggled through the surrogacy process before their baby boy was finally born.
A group of LGBTI elders helped welcome diverse teens to a same-sex formal as a show of solidarity.
Community group IndigiLez has highlighted the cultural barriers faced by Indienous same-sex attracted women, which can lead to isolation and mental health issues.
Female co-parents who conceive a child through donor sperm at home or in a clinic will now both be recognised on the child’s birth certificate, without the need to have lived together for a minimum of three years. This is the first in a number of South Australian LGBTI law reforms to be addressed in the upcoming year.
Challenging tradition in their local high school, two students are using a Change.org petition to push for LGBTI equality and to allow same-sex couples to attend the ‘deb’ together.
Once fully enacted, Victoria will be in line with NSW, Western Australia, Tasmania and the ACT, where adoption for same-sex couples is already legal.
PLANS to grant family violence leave to those working in the Victorian public sector were announced last week, and LGBTI people in abusive relationships will be included as part …
AS Vienna prepares for the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, the city has changed its programmed pedestrian traffic light displays from the usual gender-neutral single fugue to male and …
Gay and lesbian couples are one step closer to adoption equality under Victorian law, with the government today announcing a review of family laws to permit it.
