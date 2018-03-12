Almost a third of LGBTI teachers are in the closet: poll
“Many LGBTI teachers tell us they would like to be out but do not feel their school is a safe environment for them to do so”
She also called homosexuality “a perverted spirit” and a “sin”.
“The devil has his sights set on Christian education through changing legislation and secular attitudes”
WA law still allows religious schools to discriminate against LGBTI people.
The day was in fact a fundraiser to support education for girls in Africa and it ended up raising over $20,000.
Today is Wear It Purple day – a day that sees safety and support for young queer people championed around the country.
“We still don’t have any AFL men’s players who feel safe enough to publicly talk about their sexuality or gender identity”
Penning wore a tight red dress and heels to the end of school celebration last week.
The rise of initiatives like Minus18 and the Safe Schools program has made information more accessible to LGBTI youth but there is still a long way to go.
The guide provides information for parents and children in rainbow families around things like family structure and how to deal with bullying.