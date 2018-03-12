Campaigners to write book telling Australia’s marriage equality story
The authors and the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives are encouraging Australians to contribute their stories.
Last week a study revealed that marriage equality topped 9/11 and the apology to Indigenous people as the most significant historic event in Australia.
Survey forms can be handed in to the ABS in capital cities.
“I think the public have made their mind up”
The Christian lobbyist said a ‘yes’ result for equality wouldn’t be the end of the fight.
Individuals and communities have been galvanised by the campaign for equality and are taking steps to make sure that politicians listen.
“These are everyday heroes who do their job and are waiting on politicians to do theirs”
The study wants to find volunteers who were so crucial to Australia’s response to the HIV epidemic
As part of ‘fg’ — Star Observer’s festival guide for the 2016 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras season — community members involved in six specific areas of our history shared their reflections on how far LGBTI rights have come, and the momentum needed to achieve full equality.
Australian Marriage Equality has released a practical video letting the public know the plan of action to get marriage equality over the line.