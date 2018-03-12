‘Find people that love you unconditionally’: R U OK? raises LGBTI mental health awareness
Luke Antony will join singer Casey Donovan and actor and comedian Steven Oliver in representing R U OK? in this year’s Mardi Gras parade.
Luke Antony will join singer Casey Donovan and actor and comedian Steven Oliver in representing R U OK? in this year’s Mardi Gras parade.
“It gave me the confidence to start the conversation, and reassured me that I didn’t need to have all the answers”
The officer resigned and later died by suicide after years of homophobic abuse.
Trans Day of Remembrance is a day to remember those who have been killed due to transphobia.
“Westpac accused people who support traditional marriage of causing 3,000 suicides each year, when in fact there was only 2,800”
“If you’ve never experienced the rollercoaster of depression it can be difficult to spot the signs: in friends or in yourself”
“People are definitely being driven to call because of the survey. We’re hearing a lot of distress and confusion”
The research surveyed 859 trans people aged 14–25 years, along with 194 parents and guardians.
Trans people calling suicide prevention services increased from 7.3 per cent to 17.5 per cent after Trump said he planned to ban trans military personnel.
beyondblue has launched Wingmen, an online resource to help gay men support their friends during a crisis.