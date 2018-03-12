Brisbane swim team to honour Olivia Newton-John and LGBTI culture in Mardi Gras float
“‘Let’s get physical: exercise your rights’ will bring together body diversity, social justice, and the community’s history of persecution”
Some local trans people who haven’t been swimming since transition have expressed their excitement.
The club is made up of swimmers of all ages from early twenties to almost 80 years old.
“Love yourself and don’t push away the people close to you”
