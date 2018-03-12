Catholic school fires teacher just days after her same-sex wedding
“This weekend I married the love of my life and unfortunately I was terminated from my job as a result. In their eyes I’m not the right kind of Catholic for my choice in partner”
“This weekend I married the love of my life and unfortunately I was terminated from my job as a result. In their eyes I’m not the right kind of Catholic for my choice in partner”
“Many LGBTI teachers tell us they would like to be out but do not feel their school is a safe environment for them to do so”