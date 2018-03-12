Olympic diver Tom Daley expecting first baby with husband
The couple shared the news with a photo of themselves holding up a baby scan picture with the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day”.
Daley, 23, and Black, 43, married earlier this year in a stunning ceremony in the UK.
The pair tied the knot at the 58-room Bovey Castle in Devon. They hired the whole castle especially for the day.
