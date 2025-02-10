BE:DAZZLED: Sydney Mardi Gras Fashion Extravaganza

Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Naomi Lawrence
February 11, 2025
BE:DAZZLED: Sydney Mardi Gras Fashion Extravaganza
Image: Supplied by Qtopia Sydney

BE:DAZZLED celebrates the iconic costumes and fashion history of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

In partnership with SGLMG, this exhibition takes visitors on a journey through the festival’s vibrant sartorial history, showcasing the creativity and spirit of Mardi Gras.

Featuring fabulous archival pieces, the exhibit highlights participants’ glittering artistry. Iconic costumes tell stories of empowerment, self-expression, and community, spotlighting Mardi Gras fashion’s evolution from 1978’s protest into the extravaganza of today.

BE:DAZZLED Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Costume Extravaganza

Wednesdays – Sundays 10.30am – 4.30pm
Qtopia, 301 Forbes Street, Darlinghurst

Find out more here

