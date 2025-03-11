Beers for Queers March is just around the corner and the Fox Hotel is ready for the monthly mass of marvellous queers celebrating community in the sunshine. Hosted by Ruby Slippers with performances by Plastic Messiah and a special farewell performance by Gina Rinefart. With DJs Sarah Mac, DJ Fresh X Princess and Unprotected Success, and Party Booth capturing all your most fabulous party pics from 5 to 8.30pm.



Beers for Queers March Edition

When: March 29, 2025, 5pm–1 am.

Where: The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington Street, Collingwood

Tickets: Free Entry! Table booking strongly advised if you are hoping to enjoy the Fox Hotel’s delicious grub!

Accessibility: The Fox Hotel front bar and pool table areas are accessible from the street via a ramp, but there are narrow doorways throughout the hotel and little steps to the toilets and the other rooms of the pub. There are also gender-free toilets, a coatcheck in the cooler months, a screen showing the stage in the front bar and “more chilled zones” in the upstairs area and beer gardens For more information contact The Fox Hotel by emailing info@thefoxhotel.com.au or calling 03 9416 4957

“Mask-wearing indoors is no longer compulsory but is encouraged. If you are feeling unwell, please don’t come. Do a RAT before you come if you can.”