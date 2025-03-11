Celebrate BONEZ Alternative Party’s birthday in style with their biggest lineup yet! Featuring a special guest DJ set by Alex Lahey, live music from Cry Club, Being Jane Lane, Rub Punk, Terra Rouge, Heterophobes, and Piano Punk; Drag and Burlesque from Bettie Bombshell, Luna Tiktoks, Ruby Slippers, Winter Greene, Krayola, Justin Teliqure, Cora Noire and the winner of Feral Party prom! Plus Thursgay DJs Clickbait and Bunni in the beer garden, tatts by Helen Highwater & Below The Salt, and market stalls by Queer Records Co, Rubber Be Mine, Death to Discrimination, Offworld Aesthetic, Ugly Art, Roxy Rawhide portraits, BONEZ Merch and Fairly Bound plus food and drink specials, giveaways and so much more!

BONEZ Festival 2025

When: March 15, 2025, 3pm–3am

Where: The Penny Black, 420 Sydney Road, Brunswick

Tickets: $15–$40

Accessibility: The Penny Black is wheelchair accessible with accessible gender-neutral bathrooms and ramps.

**This event is strictly 18+ **