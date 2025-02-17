Critical Care: Geraldine Fela In Conversation With Dr Yves Rees

Tamuz Ellazam
February 17, 2025
A monument to the nurses who cared for Australians living with and dying from HIV and AIDS in the 80s and 90s, Geraldine Fela’s Critical Care provides new insights into this period of complex social, political and medical history. With stories from nurses from all across the country, Fela documents the unsung and unexamined “history of nurses and nursing unions as caregivers and political agents who helped shape Australia’s response to HIV and AIDS.” Hear Fela in conversation with Dr Yves Rees

When: February 27, 2025, 6–7pm
Where: Bard’s Apothecary, 7/24 Crossley Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $10
Accessibility: The Bard’s Apothecary is not wheelchair accessible.

