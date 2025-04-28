Melbourne’s biggest South Asian Queer club night returns with a vengeance, starring 30+ performers including returning dazzling dancers Hitesh Dhingra, Nupurasa and your brilliant host Bryan, and new faces including Sukhi, Pratik Vatkar, DJ José, Ashleen and Aaron Aarull. You won’t want to miss out on this second edition of the smash-hit celebration of energy, performance and culture with two DJs playing Bollywood, Bhangra and Kuthu, jaw-dropping performances by local Desi drag artists and South Asian dancers.

DesiQ 2.0

When:

Where: Inflation Entertainment Complex, 60 King Street, Melbourne

Tickets: $45

Accessibility: Inflation is not wheelchair accessible