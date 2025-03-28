Join your handsome host Randy Roy and a lineup of doot-lightful performers pushing the boundaries of drag, gender and “plain good taste” with performances “too weird and annoying” to stage anywhere else at Dootfest V: The Final Frontier, the fifth iteration of this gleefully silly and exuberant performance series. Joining beloved host Randy Roy will be Johnny Gash, Belial B’Zarr and extra special guest Kermit Thee Frog!

This show is and has always been designed to ensure access for immune-compromised patrons and performers by being mask mandated (except for for patrons with a medical exemption). In celebration of that important accessibility, Offworld Aesthetic are sponsoring a prize for the best mask-incorporated outfit, so colour coordinate, decorate or find some other unique and beautiful, doot-iful way to incorporate this important article of community-protecting technology into your style!

Dootfest V: The Final Frontier

When: 5 April, 2025, doors at 7pm, performances at 8pm and 9pm

Where: Cafe Gummo, 711 High St, Thornbury

Tickets: $15 + booking fee (support worker tickets available)

Accessibility: This event is strictly a mask only show for all patrons without a medical exemption. Cafe Gummo is partially accessible, with a wheelchair ramp and an accessible bathroom with a handrail at the rear of the beer garden. “The bar area itself can get quite congested when busy and a few shallow steps exist throughout the venue.” No strobe or flashing lighting used. Contact Cafe Gummo in advance for any specific accessibility questions.