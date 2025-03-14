The stage is his church, but it isn’t like any other you’ve heard of, it’s His Eminence, Father Daddy, and the fabulous AC Saunders (7.30pm) and Lizzy & the Licks (8.30pm) bringing you a lavish Palm Sunday spread of jazz, pop, rock, vampy cabaret, comedy and so much more. And if you can’t get enough, Bad Friday is just around the corner (April 18), where Father Daddy will be joined by Electric Self and Eris and the Disciples!



Father Daddy’s Palm Sunday

When: April 13, 2025, 7pm

Where: The Workers Club, 51 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: $15

Accessibility: The Workers Club is wheelchair accessible, with an accessible gender-neutral bathroom.

**This event is strictly 18+ **