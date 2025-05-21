They’re legal LGBTQIA+ icons and they’re ready to party for a purpose! Join community at the GayBar MidWinter Party with a Purpose, raising funds for Trans Rescue, who do vital work rescuing members of the LGBTQ+ community from life-threatening situations in dangerous regions of the world.

This vital organisation have to date saved over 165 people from harm and prosecution, and now add the USA to their list of countries in which members of our community might be unsafe just for being themselves.

Help GayBar to support Trans Rescue to provide emergency evacuation, relocation and holistic support to trans people and the broader queer community where they need it most.



GayBar MidWinter Party with a Purpose

When: June 20, 2025, 6–9pm

Where: The Royal Exchange of Sydney, 1 Gresham Street, Sydney

Tickets: Free to attend (donations to Trans Rescue available for attending and non-attending)

Accessibility: The Royal Exchange is wheelchair accessible, with an accessible bathroom.