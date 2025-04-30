IDAHOBIT Boroondara 2025

Boroondara is blooming for IDAHOBIT 2025 with not one but four fantastic opportunities to learn, laugh, connect and uplift the LGBTQIA+ community.

Beginning on IDAHOBIT itself with a free talk at Hawthorn Library is ABC journalist and author Jason Om, discussing his memoir All Mixed Up and his family’s journey to accept his sexuality.

For families with kids under 6, there’s no better, brighter or prouder way to learn those all-important traffic rules than the rainbow ride at Kew Traffic School. So grab your scooters and your bikes, and don’t forget a helmet, then enjoy rainbow cupcakes, activities and more!

Then, it’s time for laughter galore with the hilarious folk duo the Tuck Shop Ladies, a powerhouse couple of song and silliness who will have you giggling and humming their catchy songs ’til next IDAHOBIT! Join Sam Lohs and Rosie Burgess for witty insights into lesbian life and funky folk music all wrapped into one.

Last but not least, as part of their commitment to supporting LGBTQIA+ youth, Boroondara will be hosting a free online information session for parents and carers to learn about how best to practically support and uplift queer youth and encourage them to shine and grow in pride on. Run in conjunction with both Monash and Manningham Councils, it will be facilitated by Dr Tina Dixson (she/her) and Kochava Lilit (they/them) from Women’s Health East.

Title

Jason Om Author Talk

When:

Where: Hawthorn Library, 584 Glenferrie Road, Hawthorn

Tickets: Free (booking required)

Accessibility: Venue is wheelchair accessible, with an accessible bathroom.

Kew Traffic School – Rainbow Ride Session

When:

Where: Hawthorn Library, 584 Glenferrie Road, Hawthorn

Tickets: $10.50

Accessibility: Kew Traffic School has one wheelchair accessible parking space, one accessible unisex bathroom. For full access information check here.

Tuck Shop Ladies Free Show

When:

Where: Kew Court House, 188 High Street Kew

Tickets: Free (booking required)

Accessibility: Venue is wheelchair accessible, with an accessible bathroom.

Building Belonging: Practical Online Allyship Information Session

When:

Where: Online

Tickets: Free (booking required)

Accessibility: For any accessibility needs, contact CommunityEvents@boroondara.vic.gov.au or the Community Development Team on 03 9278 4017.

