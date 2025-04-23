IDAHOBIT Morning Tea at the Victorian Pride Centre

Tamuz Ellazam
April 23, 2025
Join at the heart of Queer Melbourne at the Victorian Pride Centre to start IDAHOBIT with a warm heart and a tasty snack, a cuppa and good company. On IDAHOBIT, as the VPC does every day, we stand together in solidarity to raise awareness and celebrate our community in an environment of inclusion, pride, and connection.

When: May 15, 2025, 10.30am–12pm
Where: Pride Gallery, The Victorian Pride Centre, 79/81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda
Tickets: Free (booking required)
Accessibility: The Victorian Pride Centre is Wheelchair Accessible, full accommodations are here.

