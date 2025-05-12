It’s hard to believe that we’ve shared a planet for a full 40 years with Jeanette Winterson’s debut novel, Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit, the groundbreaking semi-autobiographical novel of lesbian self-discovery in the context of a strict religious upbringing. To celebrate this momentous anniversary, the Sydney Writers Festival are hosting Winterson in a conversation that spans Oranges’ impressive lifespan, and her own as a writer of 10 novels, as well as screenplays, children’s books and nonfiction.



Jeanette Winterson: 40 Years: Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit

When: May 22, 2025, 6–7pm

Where: Sydney Town Hall, 483 George Street, Sydney

Tickets: $30–$60+ booking fees

Accessibility: Sydney Town Hall is wheelchair accessible, with an accessible bathroom and a hearing loop