Jeanette Winterson: 40 Years: Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit

Tamuz Ellazam
May 12, 2025
It’s hard to believe that we’ve shared a planet for a full 40 years with Jeanette Winterson’s debut novel, Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit, the groundbreaking semi-autobiographical novel of lesbian self-discovery in the context of a strict religious upbringing. To celebrate this momentous anniversary, the Sydney Writers Festival are hosting Winterson in a conversation that spans Oranges’ impressive lifespan, and her own as a writer of 10 novels, as well as screenplays, children’s books and nonfiction.

When: May 22, 2025, 6–7pm
Where: Sydney Town Hall, 483 George Street, Sydney
Tickets: $30–$60+ booking fees
Accessibility: Sydney Town Hall is wheelchair accessible, with an accessible bathroom and a hearing loop

