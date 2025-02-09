Laugh Out Proud

Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
Laugh Out Proud
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Take your seats at the LGBTQIA+ comedy event of the year! Laugh Out Proud is set to take the stage again at the Enmore Theatre, in the heart of the Inner West.

Hosted by queer comedy and social media fave Alok, this renowned comedy gala will feature award-winning comedians and some of your community favourites.

This is the queer comedy event of the year – and since it’s been sold out the last five years running, don’t miss out! 

Laugh Out Proud

21 February, 7:30pm
Enmore Theatre, Newtown

Tickets: $75

