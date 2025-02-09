Take your seats at the LGBTQIA+ comedy event of the year! Laugh Out Proud is set to take the stage again at the Enmore Theatre, in the heart of the Inner West.

Hosted by queer comedy and social media fave Alok, this renowned comedy gala will feature award-winning comedians and some of your community favourites.

This is the queer comedy event of the year – and since it’s been sold out the last five years running, don’t miss out!

Laugh Out Proud

21 February, 7:30pm

Enmore Theatre, Newtown

Tickets: $75