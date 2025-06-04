Manifest Party Launch Night

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
June 4, 2025
Manifest Party Launch Night

Get ready to Manifest the night of your life with Melbourne’s newest dance party by Dailyjocks!

With four fabulous DJs: DJ Tonky, DJ Nick Jay, DJ Jesse Boyd and DJ Jason Conti, you’ll be dancing the night away at Chasers to heavy beats and electric energy.

So slip into your brightest and boldest club looks and if you’re feeling like splurging, grab yourself a VIP ticket to skip the queue and get exclusive access to the VIP bar so you can spend less time waiting in line and more time on the dance floor!

Manifest Party Launch Night

When: June 27, 2025, 10pm–4am
Where: Chasers Nightclub, 386 Chapel Street, South Yarra
Tickets: $15–$40 +booking fees
Accessibility: This event is standing-room only.
** This event is strictly 18+**

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Little Triangle: JUDY
June 4, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Little Triangle: JUDY
Stage Sydney What's on
Revival Sunday Sessions: Xmas in July
June 3, 2025 | Staff Writers

Revival Sunday Sessions: Xmas in July
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Sundaylicious Sydney: June Long Weekend
May 29, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Sundaylicious Sydney: June Long Weekend
Scene Sydney What's on
LGBTeeHeeHee
May 29, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

LGBTeeHeeHee
Melbourne Stage What's on
Queer Film Festival with The Story Mill
May 29, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Film Festival with The Story Mill
Screen Sydney What's on
Rece$$ion Rave
May 28, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Rece$$ion Rave
Melbourne Scene What's on