Get ready to Manifest the night of your life with Melbourne’s newest dance party by Dailyjocks!

With four fabulous DJs: DJ Tonky, DJ Nick Jay, DJ Jesse Boyd and DJ Jason Conti, you’ll be dancing the night away at Chasers to heavy beats and electric energy.

So slip into your brightest and boldest club looks and if you’re feeling like splurging, grab yourself a VIP ticket to skip the queue and get exclusive access to the VIP bar so you can spend less time waiting in line and more time on the dance floor!

Manifest Party Launch Night

When: June 27, 2025, 10pm–4am

Where: Chasers Nightclub, 386 Chapel Street, South Yarra

Tickets: $15–$40 +booking fees

Accessibility: This event is standing-room only.

** This event is strictly 18+**