Mardi Gras Fair Day 2025

Naomi Lawrence
February 6, 2025
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Gather your loved ones for a sunny celebration of community at the beloved Mardi Gras Fair Day, finally back after 2024’s abrupt cancellation.

With dapper doggos at Doggywood, Blak excellence at the First Nations Circle, and new events like Trans Camp and Karaoke Cave with Drag Race star Hannah Conda, there’s truly something for everyone.

Whether you’re looking to cheer on the thrilling Drag King Games, shop, or dance, the DJs, performances and 200 stalls will keep you entertained and full of community spirit.

Fair Day

February 16, 10am – 9pm
Victoria Park, Camperdown

Free to all

