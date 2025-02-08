Mardi Gras Masquerade Party

Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Naomi Lawrence
February 8, 2025
Mardi Gras Masquerade Party
Image: Supplied by Palms on Oxford

Palms on Oxford is bringing Mardi Gras magic with a Masquerade Party, featuring retro beats by DJ LXO and DJ Division 4, plus dazzling drag shows featuring Yanita Werkout and her dancing boys.

Prepare for a memorable night of thrilling fun and Cinderella (2004) moments with free masquerade masks for the first 200 guests.

Be sure to watch the Parade on venue screens to skip crowds and join the spectacle from afar.

Mardi Gras Masquerade Party

1 March, 7pm – 3am
Palms on Oxford, Darlinghurst

Tickets: $32 – $157

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Ultra Violet: Sydney’s Biggest LGBTQI+ Women’s Party
February 8, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Ultra Violet: Sydney’s Biggest LGBTQI+ Women’s Party
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
DAYWASH GAYDAYPLAY Mardi Gras Weekender
February 8, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

DAYWASH GAYDAYPLAY Mardi Gras Weekender
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Kaftana Pool Party
February 8, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Kaftana Pool Party
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Offbeat Queer Party
February 8, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Offbeat Queer Party
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Hot Trans Summer
February 8, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Hot Trans Summer
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Impy Gras 2025: Queer Paradiso
February 8, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Impy Gras 2025: Queer Paradiso
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on