Bringing you classic gay male literature in a welcoming social setting, Men of Letters is a monthly book club dedicated to some of the finest queer writing in history. On the second Thursday of each month, we’ll read and discuss works by authors such as James Baldwin (Giovanni’s Room), Gore Vidal (The City and the Pillar), Edmund White (A Boy’s Own Story), Oscar Wilde, Christopher Isherwood, E.M. Forster (Maurice), Armistead Maupin (Tales of the City), Alan Hollinghurst (The Swimming-Pool Library), Jean Genet (Querelle de Brest), and Yukio Mishima.

April’s book is Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin, a groundbreaking novel of love, identity, and exile. Following David, an American in Paris, as he navigates his feelings for the charismatic Giovanni, Baldwin’s lyrical prose and profound exploration of desire and societal expectations make this a deeply moving and timeless novel. First published in 1956, Giovanni’s Room was ahead of its time in its candid portrayal of same-sex relationships.

Copies are available from local libraries, including the City of Sydney. Paperback and Amazon copies cost around $15, or email dalemills@cantab.net for a free PDF.

The Twin Tables room (upstairs) at the Shakespeare Hotel is a semi-private space, perfect for book discussions while still being part of the pub’s lively atmosphere. The format is simple: we’ll talk about the book for about an hour, take suggestions for future readings, and formally wrap up by 8:00 PM—though you’re welcome to stay and chat.

You don’t have to be a gay man to join—just bring your love for great literature!

Men of Letters Book Club

Here are the details of the Men of Letters meeting for April 2025:

Date: Thursday, April 10

Time: 7–8pm

Venue: Upstairs at the Shakespeare Hotel – 200 Devonshire Street, Surry Hills

Please note: Access to the upstairs room requires climbing two flights of stairs.

