Oh Dear, I’m Queer! At InSitu Manly

Scene Sydney What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
March 21, 2025
Oh Dear, I’m Queer! At InSitu Manly
Image: Instagram

Join the InSitu team on the Northern Beaches every Sunday for a fabulous queer party, celebrating long into the night. With special LGBTQIA+ activations, Queer musicians and DJs, not to mention all night drink specials, you don’t need to be on Oxford Street to celebrate queer culture in sensational Sydney style! Every week is different, from special queer dating events, drag kareoke, and a revolving door of incredible talent from live musicians to featured and resident DJs!

Oh Dear, I’m Queer! At InSitu Manly

When: Sundays until May 31, 2025, 3–11pm
Where: InSitu Manly, 1-15 Central Avenue, Manly
Tickets: Free!
Accessibility: InSitu is wheelchair accessible, with an accessible bathroom.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Beans Bar: The Funeral
March 18, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Beans Bar: The Funeral
What's on
Open Love & Cocktails Night (& Clothes Swap!)
March 18, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Open Love & Cocktails Night (& Clothes Swap!)
Melbourne Scene What's on
Freddie Arthur’s Dysfunctional Family Jukebox at MICF
March 18, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Freddie Arthur’s Dysfunctional Family Jukebox at MICF
Melbourne Stage What's on
Revival – Easter Sunday Launch Event
March 17, 2025 | Staff Writers

Revival – Easter Sunday Launch Event
Sydney What's on
Men of Letters Book Club
March 14, 2025 | Staff Writers

Men of Letters Book Club
Sydney What's on
Father Daddy’s Palm Sunday
March 14, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Father Daddy’s Palm Sunday
Melbourne Sound Stage What's on