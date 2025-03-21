Join the InSitu team on the Northern Beaches every Sunday for a fabulous queer party, celebrating long into the night. With special LGBTQIA+ activations, Queer musicians and DJs, not to mention all night drink specials, you don’t need to be on Oxford Street to celebrate queer culture in sensational Sydney style! Every week is different, from special queer dating events, drag kareoke, and a revolving door of incredible talent from live musicians to featured and resident DJs!



Oh Dear, I’m Queer! At InSitu Manly

When: Sundays until May 31, 2025, 3–11pm

Where: InSitu Manly, 1-15 Central Avenue, Manly

Tickets: Free!

Accessibility: InSitu is wheelchair accessible, with an accessible bathroom.