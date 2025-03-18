Open Love & Cocktails Night (& Clothes Swap!)

Tamuz Ellazam
March 18, 2025
Join the Open Love & Cocktails Club for an evening of community and celebration with Melbourne’s ethical non monogamy, swingers, kink and queer communities. Play social games, enjoy connection table talk cards, win a merch giveaway and some delicious drinks and food at Top Yard. With your MC Arch Angel Carly, and a DJ playing tunes, it’s time for a boogie in a fun and inclusive environment. At the end of the night, there’ll be a 30 minute sexy outfit clothes swap so you can trade sexy outfits and accessories in good condition (2-10 pieces) and refresh your wardrobe.

When: April 19, 2025, 4.30–8.30pm
Where: Top Yard Rooftop, Geddes Lane, Melbourne
Tickets: $25 for GA – $104 for bottomless food and drinks + booking fee, conditions apply.
Accessibility: Top Yard is not wheelchair accessible due to stair-only access.

