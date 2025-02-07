Paradiso Pool Party

Naomi Lawrence
February 7, 2025
Paradiso Pool Party
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Don your cutest swimwear and dive into Mardi Gras’ official pool party, kicking off week two of the festival.

Celebrate pride with international, interstate and local revellers together at Sydney’s hottest city pool. Sip cocktails by the cabana, dance to electrifying beats from renowned DJs, and enjoy a magical summer day.

Paradiso Pool party is your ticket to soaking up the memorable magic of Mardi Gras.

Paradiso Pool Party

Feb 24, 1pm onwards
Ivy Pool Club, Sydney

Tickets: $69 – $89

