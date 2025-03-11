Poof Doof invites you to a new look version of their iconic Red Rave, now in its fourth installment! With a blockbuster lineup including DJ Jorsie, the Baiin Twins, Frisco, Jesse Boyd, DJ Itnoc, Edson and Tavonga. So get on your Black + Red, and be inspired by the themes: Anything Goes, Less is More, More is More, Sex Positive, Underwear, Harnesses and Leather. Ultimately, Red Rave invites you to wear whatever you feel most comfortable in, and to have a great time!

Poof Doof Red Rave

When: –6am

Where: Chasers Nightclub, 386 Chapel Street, South Yarra

Tickets: $33.11

Accessibility: This event is standing-room only.

** This event is strictly 18+**