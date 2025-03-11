Join Lee’s Cafe and a panel of intergenerational icons for an evening of discussion, reflection and storytelling about Pride at any age! Featuring the remarkable writer, editor, activist and co-founder of the Lesbian Herstory Archives in New York, Joan Nestle; activist, researcher and media icon Dr Julie Peters, whose 50+ year tenure at the ABC saw her undergo the first public transition within the organisation; writer and multidisciplinary creator, proud Wiradjuri queer brotherboy Elijah Money; and co-creator of the Wicked Women zine and the Wicked Reboot Project, artist and writer Tiger Salmon.
Pride At Any Age Panel Discussion
When: April 1, 2025, 6–7.30pm
Where: Glenroy Community Hub Library, 50 Wheatsheaf Road, Glenroy
Tickets: Free (booking encouraged)
Accessibility: Glenroy Community Hub Library is wheelchair accessible and has wheelchair accessible gender-neutral bathrooms and a lift to the second floor.
