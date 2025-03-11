Purple is the Gayest Colour at MICF

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
March 11, 2025
Purple is the Gayest Colour at MICF

“A comedy show for hot gays and allies to hot gays”, Purple is the Gayest Colour tells Alayne’s story from growing up queer in rural New Zealand to the natural final form as a Bunnings gay. Winning the New Zealand Fringe Tour Ready Award, and nominated for the Sydney Fringe Best Storytelling Award, this sharp, funny show pulls no punches and is sure to sell out, so hurry or miss out!

Purple is the Gayest Colour

When: March 26 – April 6, 2025
Where: Tasma Terrace, 5 Parliament Place, Melbourne
Tickets: $22.46–$27.60
Accessibility: Tasma Terrace is accessed by three sets of 1–2 steps at the front entrance, seating is unfixed level seating.
**Suitable for audiences 13+. Tasma Terrace is a licensed venue, patrons under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian**

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Tom Allen – Completely
March 11, 2025 | Staff Writers

Tom Allen – Completely
Brisbane Melbourne Sydney What's on
Candide at Sydney Opera House
March 11, 2025 | Staff Writers

Candide at Sydney Opera House
Sydney What's on
Mario Kart Tournament At Beans Bar
March 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Mario Kart Tournament At Beans Bar
Melbourne Scene What's on
Queer Social: An Introduction To Silver Clay With Maria
March 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Social: An Introduction To Silver Clay With Maria
Melbourne Scene What's on
Poof Doof Red Rave
March 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Poof Doof Red Rave
Melbourne Scene What's on
Asian LGBT+ Social Night and Party
March 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Asian LGBT+ Social Night and Party
Melbourne Scene What's on