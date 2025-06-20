Q-lit Festival 2025

Opening Gala
A night of queer stories, words and voices hosted by Bebe Oliver, featuring Dean Arcuri, Tiger Salmon, Urvi Majumdar, Claire G. Coleman, Wallis Prophet, Noah Riseman, Lili Wilkinson, Rae White and Ed Moon.
When: June 20, 2025, 7–10.30pm
Where: Mission to Seafarers, 717 Flinders Street, Docklands
Tickets: $0–$30+ booking fees
Day of Books
Begin with the Queer Book Fair to fill your cup and your shelves with the best in new and secondhand queer literature and non-fiction with stalls from Hares and Hyenas, the Australian Queer Archives and more, and the opportunity to meet local writers. Writers aged 12–24 won’t want to miss the Youth Workshop, where you can drop in to connect and create, and even see your work on Q-Lit’s website! (Ages 12–24). Then there’s the unmissable panel, Queer Books that Shaped Generations, hosted by Christos Tsiolkas, with Jes Layton and Charlee Brooks.
When: June 21, 2025, 11am–4pm
Where: Victorian Pride Centre, 81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda
Masterclass Series
Come along for one session or all, with talks from a variety of local literary luminaries!
Get Your Story Started with Amie Kaufman, 11.15am–12.45pm
Finding Inspiration/Doing Research with Reimena Yee, 1–2.30pm
Getting Published with Claire G. Coleman, 3–4.30pm
When: June 22, 2025, 11.15am–4.30pm
Where: Kathleen Syme Centre, 251 Faraday Street, Carlton
Researching Our Culture
Join your host Paul Venzo, and panel Carolyn D’Cruz, Tom Sandercock, Bron Bateman, Clare O’Hanlon, and Hans Kek in a discussion about queer culture through an academic lens.
When: June 24, 2025, 6.30–8.30pm
Where: The Performance Space, Library at the Dock, 107 Victoria Harbour Promenade, Docklands
Afternoon Stories
Come along for a panel and storytelling event, or make a night of it and enjoy both! Beginning with Write or Wrong: Living through Capitalism from 6.30–7.30pm with your host Mama Alto and Alison Evans and Chenai Mupotsa-Russell. Followed by Sharing Our Stories from 8–9pm with your host Maiah Stewardson, and featuring Nevo Zisin, Katerina Gibson, Artemis Munoz, Bebe Oliver and Troy Hunter, with music from Max Aurora.
When: June 25, 2025, 6-9pm
Where: Fringe Common Rooms, Trades Hall, 54 Victoria Street, Carlton
Comedy Sesh
Two events to make you laugh and think, with Drag Race vs. the Stories We Need from 6.30–7.30pm talking about whether Drag Race overshadows or paves the way for more diverse queer narratives, hosted by Steph Crothers, with Lazy Susan and Patrick Lenton. Then enjoy Gag Reflex from 8–9pm, hosted by Scout Boxall and featuring Matt Barron, Maddy Weeks, Neptune Hendriksen, Zak Vasiliou and Shyaire.
When: June 26, 2025, 6-9pm
Where: Evies Disco Diner, 230/232 Gertrude Street, Fitzroy
Evening Romance
How is queer love written? What does it mean to represent love and sensuality in literature and poetry? Begin with the Non-Binary and Bisexual Romance panel hosted by Natasha Hertanto, with JC Roycroft and Jasper Peach from 6.30–7.30pm, followed by Adults-Only Cheeky Poetry from 7.30–9pm, with your host Fleassy Malay, and featuring Jax Brown, Andrew Rose, PoetPre, Hal Simons, and Bayley Turner, with music from ere Io.
When: June 27, 2025, 6-9pm
Where: Kindred Studios,3 Harris Street, Yarraville
Q-lit Festival 2025
Tickets: All events have free tickets available, or donations of $15–$30 for those able to contribute to keep this incredible festival running and thriving!
Accessibility: All venues are wheelchair accessible, with Auslan interpretation available with booking.
