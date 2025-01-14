After months of buzz and tempting trailers, the Queer Australian premiere is here, held at the stunning Westpac OpenAir Sydney at Mrs Macquaries Point.

Adapted from William S. Burroughs’ semi-autobiographical novel, this stunning period piece brings 1950’s Mexico City to life through the eyes of William Lee (Daniel Craig), an isolated 40-something American expat.

When William meets Eugene (Drew Starkey), his life is turned upside-down as Eugene tries to draw Lee out of his self-imposed isolation.

Brought to you by writer Justin Kuritzkes and director Luca Guadagnino, the team behind 2024’s Challengers, Queer has already bagged Daniel Craig a slew of nominations. It’s a performance praised by John Waters as one that “may be queerbait for taking on the gay beatnik role of William Burroughs’s alter ego, but I’m all for it.”

Queer Australian Premiere

When: 19 January, 2025, 6–11pm

Where: Westpac OpenAir Sydney, Mrs Macquaries Point, Sydney

Tickets: $35–$74 + $4 booking fee

Accessibility: Westpac Open Air is wheelchair accessible with accessible bathrooms.

Content Note: Strong themes, sex scenes and drug use.