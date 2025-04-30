Presented annually by the Dear Nelly Podcast, Queer Joy is here to cut through the noise, the fear and those that would seek to drag us back. Queer Joy is here to bring just that, Joy! Joy is resistance and Joy is pride, and Joy is here to celebrate IDAHOBIT with your host Nelly Thomas and an incredible lineup including award-winning comedian, actor and judge of Drag Race Down Under, Rhys Nicholson; Trans writer, historian and podcaster Yves Rees; President of Dykes on Bikes Melbourne, T-Rex; Comedienne and cabaret star, the marvelous Tina del Twist and Deadly Award–winner Denise McGuiness.
Queer Joy: Stories of Delight, Defiance and Triumph
When: Where: The Wheeler Centre, 176 Little Lonsdale Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $24.20+ booking fees (Mob Tickets Available)
Accessibility: The Wheeler Centre is wheelchair accessible via a ramp, with an accessible, gender-neutral and fragrance-free bathroom. Wheelchair and mobility aid users are invited to email ticketing@wheelercentre.com and they will reserve a space and seats for your party at the front. Service and assistance animals are welcome (water provided on request) the space operates with two air purifiers to eliminate allergens, viruses and pollutants, and a hearing loop is available. For more access information head here.
