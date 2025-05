Queer Life, Love and Identity: Writers in Conversation

A night of storytelling and discussion, in celebration of the power of queer storytelling, join Norman Erikson Pasaribu and Dylin Hardcastle in conversation with UNSW’s Christy Newman . An Indonesian writer, editor and translator, Pasaribu’s works include, and their latest book, among other works that ranges from poetry to short stories. Pasaribu “crafts tender yet sharp narratives about identity, faith and belonging, challenging the expectations of queer life in Indonesia”. An award-winning author, artist, filmmaker and scholar, Dylin Hardcastle’s latest novel,, “offers an Australian perspective on intimacy, loss and transformation.” Join these two powerhouse authors and social researcher into gender, health and sexuality Christy Newman for a sensitive, insightful and honest conversation about the power of queer writing and storytelling and the identity found in literature.