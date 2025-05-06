Image: Instagram
A night of storytelling and discussion, in celebration of the power of queer storytelling, join Norman Erikson Pasaribu and Dylin Hardcastle in conversation with UNSW’s Christy Newman. An Indonesian writer, editor and translator, Pasaribu’s works include Happy Stories, Mostly, and their latest book My Dream Job, among other works that ranges from poetry to short stories. Pasaribu “crafts tender yet sharp narratives about identity, faith and belonging, challenging the expectations of queer life in Indonesia”. An award-winning author, artist, filmmaker and scholar, Dylin Hardcastle’s latest novel, A Language of Limbs, “offers an Australian perspective on intimacy, loss and transformation.” Join these two powerhouse authors and social researcher into gender, health and sexuality Christy Newman for a sensitive, insightful and honest conversation about the power of queer writing and storytelling and the identity found in literature.
Queer Life, Love and Identity: Writers in Conversation
When: May 8, 2025, 6.30–7.30pm
Where: Io Myers Studio, UNSW Gate 2, High Street, Kensington
Tickets: Free (booking required)
Accessibility: The Io Myers Studio is wheelchair accessible, with an accessible bathroom, audio description, Auslan interpretation available, blind and low-vision assistance, closed captions and a hearing loop.
