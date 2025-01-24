Bringing you LGBTQIA+ stories of “love, loss and joy” in the mediums of literature and film, Queer Reads and Queer Cinema are two opportunities per month to engage with art about our communities, among our community! February brings you Drive Away Dolls, a queer crime comedy caper by one half of the Coen brothers, and The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes.

(Queer Cinema’s picks are released throughout the year, Queer Reads will be as follows: March: Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo, April: On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong, May: Losing Face by George Haddad, June: Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire by Angela Chen, July: Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin, August: Son of Sin by Omar Sakr, September has not yet been confirmed, October: Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield, November: A Short History of Trans Misogyny by Jules Gill-Peterson, December: Maurice by E. M. Forster)

Queer Reads And Queer Cinema

Reads: Third Wednesday of the month

Cinema: Third Thursday of the month

Where: Waverley Library, 32-48 Denison Street, Bondi Junction,

Tickets: Free!

Accessibility: Waverley Library is wheelchair accessible.

