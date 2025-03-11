Queer Social: An Introduction To Silver Clay With Maria

Tamuz Ellazam
March 11, 2025
Join multi-hyphenate artist and Laneway Learning founder Maria in a fun and inclusive silver clay workshop to make your very own silver charms! Learn techniques for working with this wonderful material, silver clay, which starts as clay with invisibly small silver dust, and after firing transforms into solid silver! Master the tools and some basic sculpting skills, embossing, mark making, and how to fire your pieces in a microwave kiln. Then, learn how to finesse your now-silver jewellery with polishing and filing, and discuss other ideas for silver clay projects with your fellow queer classmates!

When: March 27, 2025, 7–8.30pm
Where: Laneway Learning, Rooms 14, Level 3, 15/37 Swanston St, Melbourne
Tickets: $36–$44
Accessibility: Laneway Learning is wheelchair accessible, with gender-neutral, wheelchair-accessible bathrooms.

