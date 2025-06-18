Celebrating Pride Month, the National Gallery of Victoria and the Australian Queer Archives come together to present Queer Stories: AQuA x NGV, an afternoon of personal reflections on works in the NGV Collection, and to explore diverse moments in queer history through a series of free talks, tours and discussions.

Queer Reflections

NGV curators Dr Ted Gott andTobias Fulton are joined by leaders within Melbourne’s queer community — to share personal reflections on works in the NGV Collection. Hear from Dr Ted Gott, Tobias Fulton, Coral Guan, Meg Slater, Tiger Salmon andAngela Bailey.

When: 12–3.30pm

Where: Meet at the Information Desk, NGV International.

Melbourne’s Queer History: Walking Tour

Join speakers from AQuA and the NGV for a walking tour of sites of significance from queer history between NGV International and NGV Australia, including the Waterwall itself, the Arts Centre Melbourne and Alexandra Gardens.

When: 2–2.45pm

Where: Meet at the Waterwall, NGV International.

Artist Focus: Gary Lee

Celebrate Larrakia artist, curator, writer and anthropologist Gary Lee‘s work alongside speakers Michael Gentle, curator of Australian and First Nations Art at the NGV, and artist Emil Cañita, whose work has recently been acquired for the NGV collection.

When: 3–3.30pm

Where: Another Other Exhibition Space, Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia

Queer Stories: AQuA x NGV

When: June 21, 2025, 12–3.30pm

Where:

NGV International, 180 St Kilda Road, Melbourne

The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, Federation Square, Flinders Street and Russell Street.

Tickets: Free entry

Accessibility: Both galleries are wheelchair accessible, with accessible bathrooms.