Queer Stories: AQuA x NGV

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
June 18, 2025
Queer Stories: AQuA x NGV
Image: ngv.vic.gov.au

Celebrating Pride Month, the National Gallery of Victoria and the Australian Queer Archives come together to present Queer Stories: AQuA x NGV, an afternoon of personal reflections on works in the NGV Collection, and to explore diverse moments in queer history through a series of free talks, tours and discussions.

Queer Reflections

NGV curators Dr Ted Gott andTobias Fulton are joined by leaders within Melbourne’s queer community —  to share personal reflections on works in the NGV Collection. Hear from Dr Ted Gott, Tobias Fulton, Coral Guan, Meg Slater, Tiger Salmon andAngela Bailey.

When: 12–3.30pm
Where: Meet at the Information Desk, NGV International.

Melbourne’s Queer History: Walking Tour

Join speakers from AQuA and the NGV for a walking tour of sites of significance from queer history between NGV International and NGV Australia, including the Waterwall itself, the Arts Centre Melbourne and Alexandra Gardens.

When: 2–2.45pm
Where: Meet at the Waterwall, NGV International.

Artist Focus: Gary Lee

Celebrate Larrakia artist, curator, writer and anthropologist Gary Lee‘s work alongside speakers Michael Gentle, curator of Australian and First Nations Art at the NGV, and artist Emil Cañita, whose work has recently been acquired for the NGV collection.

When: 3–3.30pm
Where: Another Other Exhibition Space, Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia

Queer Stories: AQuA x NGV

When: June 21, 2025, 12–3.30pm
Where:
NGV International, 180 St Kilda Road, Melbourne
The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, Federation Square, Flinders Street and Russell Street.
Tickets: Free entry
Accessibility: Both galleries are wheelchair accessible, with accessible bathrooms.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

Star Observer & PBA Present: The Glynn Legacy 2025
June 18, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

Star Observer & PBA Present: The Glynn Legacy 2025
Sydney What's on
Harry K Returns With Splash Out For MELT Festival 2025
June 9, 2025 | Michael James

Harry K Returns With Splash Out For MELT Festival 2025
Brisbane News What's on
Hevenshe: A Celebration of Femmes and Thems at The Vanguard
June 9, 2025 | Michael James

Hevenshe: A Celebration of Femmes and Thems at The Vanguard
News Sydney What's on
Little Triangle: JUDY
June 4, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Little Triangle: JUDY
Stage Sydney What's on
Manifest Party Launch Night
June 4, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Manifest Party Launch Night
Melbourne Scene What's on
Revival Sunday Sessions: Xmas in July
June 3, 2025 | Staff Writers

Revival Sunday Sessions: Xmas in July
Scene Sound Sydney What's on