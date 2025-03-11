Beloved five-year Melbourne International Comedy Festival stalwart Queerly Beloved is back, with their standard rotating lineup of exceptional queer comedy talent. This year, in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, producer and best newcomer nominee Maddy Weeks will be hosting an extra-special Trans and Gender Diverse showcase!
Once you’ve had your socks knocked off at the opening night TDOV special, you don’t need to worry that booking again means you won’t see fresh material, because every night is different! Lineups are announced on the Queerly Beloved Instagram throughout the festival.
Previous lineups have included: Aurelia St Clair, Bronwyn Kuss, Kirsty Webeck, Han Arbuthnott, Anna Piper Scott, Guneet Kaur, Dazza and Keif, Alistair Baldwyn, Sunanda, Grace Zhang, Grace Jarvis, Maren May, Jordan Barr, Charlie Lewin, Jay Wymarra, Lauren Bok, Scout Boxall, Annie Louey, Lou Wall, Bianka Ismailovski, Frankie Mcnair, Alice Tovey, Mel O’Brien, Samantha Andrew and Geraldine Hickey, just to name a few!
Queerly Beloved Comedy: Trans Day Of Visibility Showcase
Queerly Beloved Shows: Fridays and Saturdays, March 28–April 19, 2025, 10.30pm
Queerly Beloved TDOV showcase: March 28, 2025, 10.30pm
Where: Backstage Room, Melbourne Town Hall, 100 Swanston Street, Melbourne
Tickets:$25–$30
** Mindful of the cost of living crisis hitting our communities especially hard, the team have put aside some free tickets, message Queerly Beloved directly with your name, email and if you need 1 or 2 tickets.**
Accessibility: The Backstage Room has step free/wheelchair access via Swanston Street and a lift, and wheelchair accessible bathrooms on the ground floor and third floor of the building. For more access information click here.
Content Note: This event is suitable for audiences aged 15+
