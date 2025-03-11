Beloved five-year Melbourne International Comedy Festival stalwart Queerly Beloved is back, with their standard rotating lineup of exceptional queer comedy talent. This year, in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, producer and best newcomer nominee Maddy Weeks will be hosting an extra-special Trans and Gender Diverse showcase!

Queerly Beloved Comedy: Trans Day Of Visibility Showcase

Queerly Beloved Shows: Fridays and Saturdays, March 28–April 19, 2025, 10.30pm

Queerly Beloved TDOV showcase: March 28, 2025, 10.30pm

Where: Backstage Room, Melbourne Town Hall, 100 Swanston Street, Melbourne

Tickets:$25–$30

** Mindful of the cost of living crisis hitting our communities especially hard, the team have put aside some free tickets, message Queerly Beloved directly with your name, email and if you need 1 or 2 tickets.**

Accessibility: The Backstage Room has step free/wheelchair access via Swanston Street and a lift, and wheelchair accessible bathrooms on the ground floor and third floor of the building. For more access information click here.

Content Note: This event is suitable for audiences aged 15+